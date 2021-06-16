When you're next out and about in downtown Colorado Springs, there's a new shop to check out. Called Aaillan Art and Home, the store on Tejon Street is full of colorful and eclectic items of the vintage and up-cycled variety. You'll find unique clothes, art, home good and more. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A new shop to peruse in downtown Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
