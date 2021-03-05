Megan’s Mushrooms Fun Guy or Gal subscriptions for a pound of fresh gourmet mushroom varieties weekly ($100 per month) or twice a month ($55 for the month) with free delivery in certain ZIP codes in the Springs. Be the first to taste her new varieties or request for certain types honored when available. Visit megansmushrooms.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments