Luncheon by Design sneakers (Denver Art Museum, Joseph Lacour)
Journalist
A delightful fundraiser: the art and design history of sneakers, to benefit Denver Art Museum. Luncheon by Design, April 26, $150. denverartmuseum.org — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage
Entertainment writer
