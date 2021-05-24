So good, the Queso Fundido Dip from Picnic Basket I discovered at Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market. Jack cheese, roasted corn, black beans and fresh chilies. One of a changing take-out dip menu.- Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: A delicious Queso Fundido Dip
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
