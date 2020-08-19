Pulled pork. Beer cheese. You won't find just everyday pizza toppings at Witty Pork's Woodfired Pizza. And. these pizzas, with names like "The Drunk and Spicy" and "The Delicious Drunk," are built to pair with a beer. The food truck has been around since 2016 and serves pies at various locations, such as Lost Friend Brewing, weekly. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A Colorado Springs pizza food truck that pairs well with craft beer
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
