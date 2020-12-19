“Oprah’s Favorite Things,” a shopping gem and a Greenwood Village entrepreneur all in one: Angel Johnson’s ICONI Leggings (“I Can Overcome, Nothing’s Impossible”). A motivational small biz on Facebook. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
PIKES PICK: A Colorado 'Oprah's Favorite Thing' is athletic wear
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Private island in Colorado set to be acquired for public enjoyment
-
Changes coming to popular triple waterfall in Colorado
-
12 popular Christmas movies ranked — and a lot of arguing
-
Colorado Springs church to offer walk-through Nativity scene
-
Colorado city ranks among top 10 spots for American beer drinkers