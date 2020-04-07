COVID-19 has created two groups of people: those who are glad they picked up yoga, and those who wished they picked up yoga. For the latter, here’s a recommendation: “30 Days of Yoga with Adriene,” a free, educationaql YouTube series. Try it out, feeling the unfamiliar burn and peace.— Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 30 Days of Yoga with Adriene will cure your quarantine woes
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
