After more than a month since Barr Camp operations closed due to COVID-19, some services will resume at Pikes Peak's beloved waystation in June. But the scene will look much different.
Camping, both outdoor and in the bunkhouse attached to the cabin where year-round caretakers live, will continue to be off-limits.
"I would be surprised if we do that anytime in June," Teresa Taylor, liaison between the caretakers and the camp's nonprofit board of directors, said in a phone call.
That's in a continued effort to minimize contact with visitors to the wooded stop above 10,000 feet along Barr Trail. Regulars have grown accustomed to hot meals served by the resident caretakers.
"They're seeing an influx of people on the trail since Memorial Day weekend, and we're just hoping people are responsible and respectful," Taylor said. "The bottom line is, the caretakers live there. That's their home. ... If they get sick, they're a long way away."
But starting June 8, caretakers are expected to continue other traditional duties. They plan to open the camp's vault toilets and to answer the cabin door and take cash for pre-packaged snacks and water filters. The previously off-limits creek for water fill-up will be available again.
The cabin deck will be open for "curbside" pickup. But the hope is that hikers won't congregate there as they've typically done. They're being asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing on the premises.
In a notice posted to the camp's website, visitors have been warned the grounds could close again if they "disregard our temporary operating procedures, or there is a change in the statewide situation regarding COVID-19."