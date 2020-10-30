Enjoy a week of all-things-vegan during Colorado Springs Vegan Restaurant Week, Nov. 1 to 7. More than 20 eateries offer plant-based menus including some unlikely places like Beast & Brews, Happy Belly Tacos, and Monse’s Taste of El Salvador. List and menus at tinyurl.com/y6p63k45. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

