A sweet scent will again fill the air atop America's Mountain.
"They'll be firing up the doughnut machine," said Jack Glavan, manager of Pikes Peak-America's Mountain, an enterprise of the city of Colorado Springs.
The Summit House is set to reopen Monday, once again selling the merchandise and goodies that tourists and weary climbers have come to expect.
But visitors also should expect some changes due to COVID-19.
Social distancing will be enforced in the gift shop and cafeteria, which won't look much like a cafeteria. Glavan said the menu will be limited and seating won't be available. "It'll be a take-and-go sort of thing," he said.
Someone at the door will be controlling the number of visitors allowed inside, Glavan said. Masks will be required, as they are on the shuttles that started running Memorial Day weekend, ferrying people to the top with new Summit House construction consuming parking spaces.
Because of building delays, this might not be the last summer of the old Summit House, as originally anticipated. The $60 million project was targeted to wrap up this fall and the old facility demolished.
"We had some good weather in May, so that made up some time," Glavan said, "but I don't know if we'll make up all the time we've lost in the last few years."
Next spring is now the goal. "We're trying to open for May of 2021," Glavan said, in line with the scheduled reopening of the new Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
With possible increases to the project budget, revenues from the Pikes Peak Highway toll could take on heightened significance. Glavan said those revenues spell close to 70% of the budget for Pikes Peak-America's Mountain, which is financing the construction. Donations also are covering a portion of costs.
Since the pandemic, "weekends look to be 60% of what we would see typically on weekends," Glavan said. "Weekdays, we're seeing about 30% of what we would normally see."
He added: "There seems to be a slight uptick happening (more recently), but I guess travel restrictions still haven't been quite lifted for a lot of states."