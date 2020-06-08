The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region plans to reopen next week after closing its facilities in March during Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home public health order.
Facilities plan to reopen Monday, June 15.
“The Pikes Peak YMCA has served this community for more than 141 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Boyd Williams, President & CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region in a news release Monday.
The region's YMCA locations are working to clean and sanitize fitness equipment and all related fitness and wellness areas, locker rooms, child care, visitor areas and office spaces.
The first phase of reopening will include the Briargate, Downtown, First & Main, Southeast and Tri-Lakes YMCAs.
Members are asked to make a reservation via the website or mobile app before arrival.
“Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and stages of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” Williams said in the news release.
“We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”
For more information about reopening, membership renewal and reactivation and program registration, visit ppymca.org/welcomeback.