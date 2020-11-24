An architect’s rendering shows the proposed new ramp and deck that would be built between Our Lady of Perpetual Help’s church and community center, so that people with disabilities could access both buildings.

“It is very upsetting for us when a longtime member can no longer attend church with us, simply because he or she cannot get up the small flight of steps that lead into the church.” The Rev. Randy Rentner, associate pastor at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Manitou Springs