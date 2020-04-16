With personal spacing and often wearing masks, nature- loving residents have been able to cope with COVID-19 lockdowns by hiking and biking trails and visiting parks around the county.
But the doors of the county’s Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers have remained shut to avoid folks grouping, possibly spreading the virus.
Now the staff at the centers, working remotely, have added a virtual nature connection to help out during stay-at-home days and with online schooling, said Nancy Bernard, Fountain Creek Nature Center supervisor.
The website, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers, has added downloadable outdoor guides, activities and resources. “Check out the Family Outdoor Activities Passport, A Guide to Common Trees of Bear Creek Nature Center, Spring Bingo and A Guide to Common Tracks & Scat of Bear Creek Nature Center,” Bernard suggests. Coming soon is a podcast huide to Fountain Creek Nature Trail.
Youngsters can become official Junior Naturalists by using this time to complete the free Fountain Creek & Bear Creek Junior Naturalist Journals and turning them in when the centers reopen. Be sworn in then and receive the Junior Naturalist patch ($3).
Informative and fun videos are being added on the centers’ Facebook page and on Instagram, including “Backyard Magic Spots,” “Santa Fe Regional Trail,” “Ponderosa Pine Trees” and “Make Your Own Birdfeeder.” facebook.com/BearFountainCreekNatureCenters
“Thankfully, we do not need to distance ourselves from the beauty and healing found in the nature,” said Bernard. “May the trails and open spaces of El Paso County Parks bring you solace and peace.”