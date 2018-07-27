Sirens echo loudly through the streets as a sheriff’s escort leads an entourage of eager adults to the hustle-bustle of the annual Colorado State Fair.
Upon their arrival, their jovial voices and the sounds of livestock fill the 4-H and Future Farmers of America tent.
This is the most exciting time of year for the Pikes Peak Posse, the Colorado Springs group that supports local 4-H competitors by bidding fair priced on the animals they raised.
“We’re proud to be a buyers group and support the kids out there,” said Scott Smith, a Pikes Peak Posse founder. “We try to maintain adequate prices so the participants can continue in the programs. In most cases, they can put money away for their higher education.”
Across the U.S., 5 million youths reportedly participate in 4-H science and agriculture projects each year. Livestock competitors learn to care for their animals and show them at county and state fairs.
For long-time 4-H enthusiasts, the auctions evoke childhood nostalgia.
“I was a 4-H exhibitor at the El Paso County Fair a long time ago,” Smith said. “I had a number of livestock projects.”
The Pikes Peak Posse supports 4-H participants at the county and state fairs. At the Colorado State Fair, they bid against other buyers groups, such as the Denver Rustlers. They primarily bid on cattle, lambs, pigs and goats.
“We try to support the kids from El Paso County in our area and other surrounding areas where other kids look like they could use our support, from the parts of the state that are a little bit more remote,” Smith said.
Kids from all corners of Colorado join 4-H to learn new skills and save money. Smith said he’s been affected by the stories of many talented participants.
“The one that touched me the most was a kid that struggled with learning disabilities,” he said. “He struggled with communicating effectively. You could tell that his mom was really a strong supporter and kept him going through all of that. We made it a point to make sure that we supported him in purchasing his lamb every year.”
Posse membership changes year to year, but the group has had as many as 90 members. They register and contribute a tax-deductible $500 to the investment pool, securing them a posse shirt and a seat on the bus to Pueblo for the state fair.
Members help decide which livestock projects to bid on, and the meat then is sold to a third party for processing and sale. Members can opt to buy some of the meat, too. The posse pays the difference between the auction price and the resale price, so more money supports the youths.
Smith said being in the buyers group has allowed him to watch 4-H participants mature.
“Year to year, you get a snapshot of them as they grow up. You really see them becoming very responsible people, and that’s what it’s all about.”