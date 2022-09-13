An ambitious Pikes Peak region mountain bike race is broadening its horizons in its third year.
Beyond the four-day challenge on wheels that starts Sept. 22, the Pikes Peak APEX will feature 5K, 10K and 50K runs and culminate with a festival and expo open to all at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs. With beer, food and live music, that Sunday after party aims to draw the larger public.
"We're most excited about being able to have a way to integrate more of the Colorado Springs community into the event," says Micah Rice, the race's executive director.
In a first, the APEX will be shifting away from the community for a day.
Cyclists will head south to Cañon City for the race's second stage. Following the typical prologue in Palmer Park, it'll be a day of nearly 36 miles and 3,900 feet of climbing on a course encompassing the new Royal Cascade Trail and vaunted single-track around the Royal Gorge.
"I would say the biggest challenge that I wasn't expecting when I went into this has been piecing together all of the courses and getting the land owner permissions," says Rice, with years of organizing for USA Cycling. "With all of the restrictions between U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Springs Utilities and Colorado Springs (Trails, Open Space and Parks) properties ... Trying to piece together courses that create a good experience, that has probably been the most difficult.
"Don't get me wrong; we have some great partners. But it always seems like a battle to try to get the courses that we really want to show off the region. We're working through those things, but it's definitely caused us to have to look outside Colorado Springs."
Upon its launch in 2020, the APEX billed itself as a "unique" test on the slopes of America's Mountain, with a mission "to create a world-class event that drives economic impact to the area." The idea remains to make the region "an internationally recognized endurance sports destination" while funneling revenues to local trail projects.
The fourth and final day of the race back in Colorado Springs' North Cheyenne Cañon Park will cover about 28 miles and 3,820 feet of climbing and use the new Sweetwater Canyon trails, which were built with a $12,000 boost from the APEX.
Like Cañon City, that course is a new one. The third one will be familiar: a return to Rampart Reservoir during another 30-mile grind.
Rice maintains his vision for the APEX to be a burly yet more doable alternative to the renowned Breck Epic. He sees the early bird cost around $400 for the four days as competitive. And he sees the prize purse of $25,000 — split evenly among men and women — as enticing more pros, who go toe-to-toe with underdog, route-knowing locals.
The race has gotten financial backing from RockShox, Norwood Development, the Warner Group, Heuberger Subaru, ASSOS USA and more support from the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. and El Pomar Foundation.
But sustainability depends on riders; Rice says he'd like to double the field of about 200 registered again this year. And he'd like to nail down courses.
Perhaps, he says, that could be helped with more funds like those that contributed to the Sweetwater Canyon network.
"Working with all these groups, I think that's eventually going to pay off and allow us to create some of these larger loops and build new trails and have a better connected trail system," Rice says. "That's one of the big things that's come out of this project — connecting all these disjointed land owners and getting everyone pulling in the same direction."