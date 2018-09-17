Golden • Two men sit and contemplate the stature of their hero.
“Pikes were never real, real tall,” says Brian Pike, a distant relative of Zebulon Montgomery Pike.
This is something Harv Hisgen has discussed with Zebulon Montgomery “Monty” Pike, who at 96 is believed to be the closest in line to the explorer, the namesake of Pikes Peak. Hisgen has visited Monty several times at his Chaffee County home, not far from the pioneer’s Christmas Camp stop.
“Monty says he was probably around 5-foot-6,” Hisgen says here in Brian Pike’s office, the walls of his pavement company adorned with family photos.
“Yeah, but back then, that wasn’t real short,” Pike says.
“But because he was shorter,” Hisgen says, “he was starting to put a little crust at the top of his thinking. You don’t put up with crap.”
That was the most important quality of Zebulon Montgomery Pike, Monty has told Hisgen. He didn’t put up with crap.
“Mental toughness,” Pike says now. “He starts in 1804, and he’s killed in 1813. In less than 10 years, he’s on horseback or walking, going all the way to northern Minnesota, back down to the southern or middle part of Mexico, then back up to Canada. Can you imagine? There’s no way!”
That route doesn’t precisely describe the famed Southwest expedition of Pike, who died during the Battle of York outside Ontario, the province in east-central Canada.
His journey through Colorado and six more states are what Pike and Hisgen aim to honor, a complex endeavor that has required their mental toughness, too. And patience.
More than a decade since the conceptualization, the duo is seeing progress on the Pike National Historic Trail. The route would roughly follow the 3,664-mile expedition, with signs spotting highways and trails.
This summer, El Paso County commissioners approved a portion, the 15th of the desired 17 Colorado counties to do so. That was two years after Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law a bill that allowed counties to designate public roads as “pioneer trails.”
And last month, the Pike National Historic Trail got the preliminary support it needed from the U.S. Senate. A bipartisan bill cosponsored by Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, Colorado’s U.S. senators, advanced from a committee hearing. If it’s approved by Congress and the president, the National Park Service could study the trail’s feasibility.
“It’s gaining some traction,” Pike says.
That’s been hard-won for him and Hisgen, the Pike National Historic Trail Association leader who undertook the mission after 2006, the expedition’s bicentennial. One of Hisgen’s first priorities was rallying the Pikes. Monty eagerly joined the cause. With his health deteriorating, Brian has taken his place on the 14-person board.
It’s been worthwhile to the Golden native, proud of the name he carries. And it’s been worthwhile to Hisgen, the retired professor living in Conifer and still wanting to teach, this time about the man he considers an American icon.
Hisgen says he’s consulted people overseeing the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, taking tips and making a case for Pike’s name in the same conversation as that most celebrated exploration post-Louisiana Purchase.
Never mind that Pike never reached the 14,115-foot summit bearing his name. Never mind that historians question his capabilities, as he wound up multiple times at the incorrect headwaters of the Red River he was assigned to find. Hisgen says that Pike, then in his mid-20s, deserves praise nevertheless for charting five watersheds and for his later military service as an Army captain.
“Nothing to take away from Lewis and Clark,” Pike says. “It’s just that we feel the significance is equal. We’re not saying he’s better. We’re just saying this was a phenomenal man as well.”
Their vision is far from complete. Teller is one of two Colorado counties yet to approve segments of the Pike National Historic Trail. If authorized, the federal government would take more years to decide on the designation, and counties would have to pay for signage and marketing.
And still, six other states must be lobbied. “I was starting to work on New Mexico,” Hisgen says. But he feels limited by his age, and he admits the effort could use more help, more energy.
Having field-tested the route, he’s counted 150 monuments around the country commemorating Pike — plaques and such that he says help his case. “People give a darn.”