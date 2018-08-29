Flaky Pâte Brisée Pie Crust
2 servings pie crusts or 1 double crust for a 9-inch pie
2 1/4 cups flour, or more as needed
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
7 tablespoons (1 stick minus 1 tablespoon) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 medium egg, lightly beaten
5 tablespoons ice-cold carbonated mineral water, or more as needed (may substitute noncarbonated mineral water mixed with 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar; see directions)
Few drops distilled white vinegar
Procedure
Combine the flour, salt and sugar in a food processor; process until well blended.
Add the cubed butter; pulse a few times, until the butter is in pea-size pieces; better too little pulsing than too much.
Use a fork to lightly beat the egg in a liquid measuring cup, then add the cold carbonated water and vinegar and mix. (If you are using noncarbonated water, now’s the time to stir in the cream of tartar.) With the motor running, add the egg-water mixture to the food processor just until incorporated, then turn off the motor.
Carefully pinch some dough between your fingers. If it’s too dry, add a bit more water and pulse; if it’s too sticky, add a little flour. (When you’ve done this a few times, you will know how long to mix.) The process goes quickly; do not overmix. Divide the dough in half, then wrap each portion in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, and up to 18 hours.
To blind-bake a single crust, preheat the oven to 430 degrees. Unwrap one portion of dough and roll it out between sheets of parchment paper to the desired thickness and size. Fit the dough into your pie plate, trimming as needed (scraps can be rerolled). Use the tines of a fork to dock the floor of the dough in several places.
Cover that surface with a piece of aluminum foil or parchment and fill with pie weights or dry rice. Bake on a baking sheet (middle rack) for 15 to 20 minutes, then remove the paper and rice/weights. Return to the oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes until golden brown, or longer to the desired degree of doneness. Let cool on a wire rack before filling. Variation: To form this pie crust dough using a pastry cutter, knives or your fingertips, whisk together the flour, salt and sugar in a mixing bowl. Add the cubed butter, cutting/blending it in until it forms pea-size pieces.
Use a fork to lightly beat the egg in a liquid measuring cup, then add the cold water and vinegar. (If you are using noncarbonated water, now’s the time to stir in the cream of tartar.) Use a fork to stir that egg-water mixture into the bowl, until just incorporated. Do not overwork or knead.
Feel the dough between your fingers. If it’s too dry, add a bit more water and mix; if it’s too sticky, add a little flour. (Once you’ve done this a few times, you’ll know how long to mix and the exact proportions for your flour.) Do not overmix. Divide, wrap and store the dough as directed above.
Make ahead: The wrapped dough needs to be refrigerated for at least 1 hour and up to 18 hours in advance, and frozen for up to 2 weeks.
From Karin Pfeiff-Boschek