Chocolate Pie

8 to 10 servings (makes one single-crust 9-inch pie)

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups whole milk

4 large egg yolks

6 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

One 9-inch single pie crust, baked and cooled (see related recipe; may substitute a chocolate- wafer or graham-cracker crumb crust)

Whipped cream, for serving

Procedure

Whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and salt in a medium saucepan. Pour in the milk and egg yolks, whisking until well incorporated. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly until the mixture becomes thick, puddinglike and smooth. Remove from the heat. This can take 8 to 10 minutes; when large bubbles form on the surface, it should be at the right consistency.

Whisk in the chocolate, vanilla extract and butter, until smooth. Pour into the prepared pie crust; cool to room temperature until the pie sets; this can happen within an hour, then refrigerate (uncovered) until chilled.

Serve with, or decorate with, whipped cream.

Make ahead: Any leftover filling mixture can be poured into cups and served as pudding. The pie needs to set before serving; this can take up to 4 hours.

Adapted from German baker and pie artist Karin Pfeiff-Boschek

