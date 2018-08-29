Chocolate Pie
8 to 10 servings (makes one single-crust 9-inch pie)
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 cups whole milk
4 large egg yolks
6 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
One 9-inch single pie crust, baked and cooled (see related recipe; may substitute a chocolate- wafer or graham-cracker crumb crust)
Whipped cream, for serving
Procedure
Whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and salt in a medium saucepan. Pour in the milk and egg yolks, whisking until well incorporated. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly until the mixture becomes thick, puddinglike and smooth. Remove from the heat. This can take 8 to 10 minutes; when large bubbles form on the surface, it should be at the right consistency.
Whisk in the chocolate, vanilla extract and butter, until smooth. Pour into the prepared pie crust; cool to room temperature until the pie sets; this can happen within an hour, then refrigerate (uncovered) until chilled.
Serve with, or decorate with, whipped cream.
Make ahead: Any leftover filling mixture can be poured into cups and served as pudding. The pie needs to set before serving; this can take up to 4 hours.
Adapted from German baker and pie artist Karin Pfeiff-Boschek