Children’s books filled with Black history stories are read by parents and their three youngsters in the “Storytime with Dr. Connolly” YouTube series. A delight not unlike “Reading Rainbow.” tinyurl.com/y4swlrhf — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Picks Pick: "Storytime with Dr. Connolly" family reads Black History stories
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
