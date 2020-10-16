The Principal’s Office Bar at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., has a cocktail and Gold Star pie pairing menu, 2 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Pie slices without booze also an option. Patio seating only. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Picks Pick: Pie-eyed
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
