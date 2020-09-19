Harvest is over for those delicious Rocky Ford Growers melons and cantaloupes. The family farmers are known nationwide for these treats, which sell out in local stores and markets. Yum. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Picks Pick: Hurry to get those Rocky Ford Growers' cantaloupes and melons
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
