It's harvest time, and that means "U-Pick" season is here.
Normally, when it comes to putting fresh produce on the table the scene is this: Enter grocery store sliding doors, get hit by a cooling blast of AC, head to the crowded produce section, pick the best-looking fruits and veggies ...you get the idea.
Now picture this: Enter a beautiful sunlit orchard or garden, walk down lines of dirt, admire a ladybug or two, and then, pick your own fresh fruits and veggies — right off the tree or vine.
If this little taste of the farm life is what you're looking for, keep reading.
We've put together a list of 5 places where you can pick your own peaches, plums, pears, okra, apples, flowers and more this season.
Adam's Apple Orchard & Country Store
Location: 42135 County Road 43, Ault
According to their Facebook page, Adam's Apple will be opening for picking your own fruit on Saturday, August 19. They offer many different types of apples including "Dandee Red" and "Scarlet Surprise" in addition to pears. Fruit picking will be available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No reservations are required at this time.
Orchard Valley Farms
Location: 15836 Black Bridge Road, Paonia
Orchard Valley opened for the season on May 26. In early July, cherries were in abundance. In mid-August, they expect peaches, nectarines and berries for fruits. They also anticipate tomatoes, chili peppers, okra, eggplant, cucumbers and summer squash for vegetables. Their season ends November 5.
Happy Apple Farm
Location: 1190 1st Street, Penrose
Don't let the name fool you; Happy Apple Farm also offers pear picking and a pumpkin patch in the fall. Check their website for updates on an exact start date for picking varieties of apples and pears (sometime the end of August!).
Berry Patch Farms
Location: 13785 Potomac Street, Brighton
Although there are no available berry reservations at this time, hold on until September for strawberries and both red and gold raspberries. Berry Patch Farms also offers flower picking at 85 cents per stem as well as pickling cucumbers and basil.
Heckmann Hollow Orchards & Gardens
Location: 65295 US Highway 50, Fowler
In addition to nine kinds of apples, Heckmann Hollow, east of Pueblo, grows cherries, mulberries and strawberries in early summer and peaches, plums and pears in late summer. For vegetables, they have three-thousand square feet of organic garden beds. Some vegetables they offer include peppers, squashes and lettuce.
