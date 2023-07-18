Summer in Colorado is an enjoyable time for people, and their pets — hitting the trails, and parks, or taking a dip in one of the area's many pet-friendly bodies of water. With midday temperatures reaching the mid-90s though, dozens of calls about heat concerns surrounding our furry friends are starting to come in. So, here are a few tips and trips to keep your pets healthy and cool throughout the high temps ahead.

According to Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 82 calls have been made to Animal Law Enforcement since the beginning of July throughout El Paso, Pueblo, and Douglas County concerning the well-being of mainly dogs and cats enduring summer heat.

Costra said most calls were to report animals trapped in hot cars.

“On even just warm, sunny days, the inside of a car heats up quickly, and cracking a window makes no difference,” Costra said,

“For example, on a 75-degree day, the temperatures inside a car can climb above 94 degrees in just 10 minutes; 104 degrees in 20 minutes. On warmer days, it will go even higher.”

Unlike humans, dogs and cats can’t sweat to relieve their bodies of heat — instead, they pant. When trapped inside a car, the recycled air inside the vehicle with them makes little to no difference as they attempt to cool themselves off, causing them to face heat exhaustion at a much faster rate than humans.

“Pets that are exposed to high temperatures can suffer fever, organ failure, brain damage, or even death,” Costra explained, citing rapid breathing, weakness, the appearance of a bright red tongue, or vomiting to be signs of overheating in animals.

Costra said if you suspect a dog is overheating, it is advised to move them out of the sun and heat and to use cool, not cold, water to help bring the animal’s temperature down.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Then contact your veterinarian immediately,” Costra said.

Additionally, officials with the humane society advise dog owners to check the asphalt temperature before taking their precious pooch on a walk.

“If the air temperature is 77 degrees, the asphalt temperature can be up to 125 degrees,” Costra said, recommending walker to stick to grass, dirt trails, and shaded sidewalks when taking out a leashed companion.

“Remember the seven-second rule. If placing your hand on asphalt is too hot for you after seven seconds, it’s too hot for the pads on your pet's feet as well,” Costra said.

Along with helping deal with calls of animal distress, the Human Society received over 220 stray pets between June 25, and July 1.

“That number is higher than an average week, but it is common for the number of stray animals to rise in the summer months,” Costra said.

For more information on the Humane Society and their efforts, Click or Tap Here.