Without Jazz, her Australian cattle dog, Tina Armijo, who’s been homeless for three years, isn’t sure what she’d do.

“She means everything to me,” Armijo said Monday, with tears in her eyes. “She helps my mental health and my physical health. We take care of each other. It’s unconditional love.”

A new, 46-unit freestanding pet kennel at Springs Rescue Mission, which provides emergency overnight shelter and related programs for homeless men and women, helps people in need of an indoor bed rest, assured that their dogs and cats are comfortable, too.

“We want to encourage those who are struggling with homelessness to seek services and not feel they can’t come to a shelter because they have pets,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams at Monday's grand opening of the building.

“It ties in with our outcomes of helping people find better mental, physical and spiritual health, move toward housing away from Springs Rescue Mission, and find work skills and employment.”

The $275,000 kennel building behind the Welcome Center is the final project in a six-year, $18 million expansion of Colorado Springs’ largest homeless services shelter.

“The other kennel was a room within our Welcome Center dedicated for pet care,” Williams said. “It just took us a little while to get situated and navigated before adding this free-standing building."

The latest addition to the 14-acre campus that stretches more than six blocks south of downtown isn’t just a place for animals to feel more at home.

It’s an important cog in the low-barrier shelter model, Williams said, which accepts people as they are — even if they’ve been using drugs or alcohol — and works to get them into assistance programs.

“We care about the pets, because we really love the humans behind those pets,” Williams said. “We want to ensure folks have as few barriers as possible in seeking rescue mission services.”

About 35% of people that use the Christian-based shelter are involved with some level of programming that moves them closer to living in stable housing once again and being self-sufficient, he said.

Armijo said she’s taking advantage of employment training the rescue mission provides.

Her furry friend, Jazz, has become a literal lifesaver. Trained as a service dog, Jazz can detect chemical changes in Armijo’s body before her having a seizure. Jazz then springs into action and nudges Armijo’s body in a way to avert a severe episode.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Armijo said with Jazz’s assistance, she’s able to avoid a full-blown seizure up to 85% of the time.

Providing a temporary home for pets is unusual among rescue missions, Williams said, noting that only about four organizations in the nation have such a service, he said.

The campus has had a no-frills kennel with room for 25 dogs and a dog run in a back area of the Welcome Center since that building opened in 2021.

Jazz hated it, Armijo said.

“She didn’t like it one bit,” she said. “The dogs could see each other and would bark at each other.”

But Jazz seems to like her new sleeping quarters, Armijo said.

“She’s doing fine now, Armijo said. “It’s really great they have this.”

The building features separate cat and dog sections and stacked units in a temperature-controlled environment.

Indoor and outdoor pet wash stations and a divided outdoor area where pets can relieve themselves also are available.

In the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, the shelter accommodated 94 pets in its old kennel. Williams expects the new kennel to be even more popular.

Clients must feed and walk their pets while they are staying at the shelter, and if they do not care for their animal companions for a 48-hour time period, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be notified, Williams said.

Springs Rescue Mission is averaging about 335 people in its shelter this summer, Williams said. That’s up from 285 to 295 last summer, when another shelter in the community that’s run by the Salvation Army still offered beds for single men and women.

The R.J. Montgomery shelter has since changed its model to housing homeless families only, leaving Springs Rescue as the only overnight shelter for homeless singles.

Emergency shelter users swell to 435 to 440 on average at Springs Rescue Mission during winter months, Williams said.

The new kennel gives owners the chance to get tasks done without having to take their pets everywhere, leaving owners with more freedom and time to work on improving their lives, officials said at the grand opening.