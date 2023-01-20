This year’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two pups from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Sven and Vivian.
The 19th annual Puppy Bowl, hosted by Discovery+ and Animal Planet, is the original and longest-running call-to-adoption TV event. The three-hour program will feature 120 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states, including two of Colorado’s own.
Speaking for the four-legged all-stars is Kelley Likes, who adopted Sven prior to this year’s puppy bowl, and fostered Vivian for three months prior to her adoption.
“They basically grew up together,” Likes said, looking over at the two furry friends in admiration.
Sven and Vivian traveled to upstate New York for the filming of the Puppy Bowl in early October. Deemed too big for the plane, the two pups road-tripped alongside Likes from Colorado Springs to the filming event.
“They were both so good,” Likes said in praise of her two furry friends.
The 120 featured puppies are split into two teams: The Fluffs and The Ruffs. Vivian and Sven were on opposing sides, creating some good-old sibling rivalry.
Likes said Vivian was favored for some ‘special shots’ to be featured in Puppy Bowl advertising and will be seen running off the puppy bowl bus during the TV special.
“I guess she’s (Vivian) somewhat of a celebrity these days!” Likes said.
Sven and Vivian, both found themselves in foster care through the Humane Society early fall of last year.
Sven found his way to the Humane Society’s shelter when his mother, who was pregnant at the time, was discovered abandoned. Sven was born to a litter of 15 brothers and sisters, himself included, according to the Humane Society's Public Relations Manager, Cody Costra.
Vivian was found alongside a brother at just a few days old, wandering around a construction site, according to the Humane Society. She was placed into foster care for 14 weeks, with Likes and Sven, as they monitored a potential heart murmur, Costa said.
In need of a medical certificate from a vet, Likes took Vivian to the house of Jo Lynn and Kevin Perry. Both longtime friends of the Humane Society, Jo Lynn is a certified veterinarian, and Kevin is a board member of the organization.
Between the Perrys and the rest of their furry family, it was love at first sight. The Perry’s adopted Vivian following Puppy Bowl filming in October.
“It (the foster program) provides people with socialized animals that are ready to fit into people’s homes and with other pets," Perry said.
According to Jo Lynn, who has been monitoring Vivian’s heart murmur, she is one healthy pup these days.
And it shows. As the two dogs posed for cameras and played at the feet of their newly-found owners, they appeared content and happy, basking in the attention.
The Puppy Bowl will premiere at noon, Sunday, Feb. 12, on Animal Planet and will be streamed on Discovery+.
If you’re interested in volunteering with the foster program at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region or making a donation, click here.