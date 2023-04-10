A case of rabbit hoarding in one Colorado county has left rabbits in need of new homes, including seven that were brought to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region last week.

Since the bunnies were brought to town Friday, three have been adopted, according to spokesperson Cody Costra. Four others are in foster homes until they are also adopted or more space becomes available for them at the shelter.

While rabbits are pretty common at the Humane Society, Costra said seven at one time is a lot, especially since the shelter was already full with other small animals including guinea pigs and mice. Therefore, the adoption fee for all bunnies is half price through Sunday.

A local agency originally contacted the Humane Society to get help placing the rabbits after the hoarding case in an undisclosed neighboring county. While the shelter in Colorado Springs was full, shelter officials said they never turn away animals in need and found foster homes with local volunteers.

Costra said the Humane Society is familiar with responding to hoarding cases, but they’re not frequent. The goal now is to give these rescued rabbits a second chance at a happy, healthy life.