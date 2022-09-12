A Fremont County family was reunited with their golden retriever, Farah — who had been missing for several months — after she was found during a training mission by the local sheriff's office.
On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office took part in a training mission near where Farah had last been seen and which involved the use of drones with infrared cameras, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
According to the Facebook post, "within minutes" of the drone's deployment deputies found and retrieved the lost golden retriever, who had been missing for several months following an accident in a car she was in.
Farah was reunited with her family shortly after being found, the post said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Farah's family pay the bills associated with her veterinarian treatment. Currently, the fundraiser has already surpassed $1,300 in donations.
"That’s amazing!!" said Randi McMinn-Esquibel on Facebook. "Hats off to all involved saving and reuniting this sweet furry family member with her people. What a smart girl she is to survive being on her own this long."