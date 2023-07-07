Construction has begun on a new dog park in Colorado Springs' historic Antlers Park downtown.

When complete, the new $510,000 Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible dog park will include two separate play areas for small dogs and for larger dogs, as well as a double-gated fence, synthetic turf, a sitting area, play amenities and a dog water station, city officials said in a Friday afternoon news release.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

Part of the Downtown Historic Parks Master Plan, the new dog park was designed using feedback from residents that identified preferred amenities for upgrades in Antlers Park, officials said. Antlers Park's final master plan includes a tree canopy walk, an event garden and a picnic lawn, officials said in the release.

The project is paid for through the voter-approved ballot issue 2B in the November 2019 election, which authorized Colorado Springs to retain $7 million in excess 2018 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights revenue.