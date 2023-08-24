Factors such as number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, average cost of pet insurance and number of vet assistants and technicians per 1,000 jobs contributed to the rankings. Overall, PetLab analyzed 19 different factors in its study.
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in the air quality index category and third in the percentage of veterinarians category.
Thor the German Shepherd goes nose-to-nose with one the giraffes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. Thor was attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Boba goes face-to-face with a giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo while being held by owner Lilly Abastta on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. They were attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Koda and Sitka stand check in with owners Brooke and Leo Attaway to go see some animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. They were attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Koda and Sitka check out the giraffes with owners Brooke and Leo Attaway at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. They were attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Koda wants to share the lettuce with one of the giraffes at the zoo while visiting with owners Brooke and Leo Attaway on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. They were attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Meerkats may think that Basil is imitating them, while he is being a treat by his owner while visiting the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. They were attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Meerkats check out Sophie the dog and visa versa at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. Sophie was attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Chinook and Snickers check out one of the hippos with their owners Dawn Moon and Tom Schermerhorn at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, August 14, 2023. They were attending a Dog Day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Canine owners can bring their well-behaved dogs that are up to date on rabies vaccinations to the zoo on Dog Days. There is another one on Aug. 29, but the online tickets are already sold out. There is a chance of more Dog Days being added this Fall. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
