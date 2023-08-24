If you're a pet owner in Colorado Springs, a treat might be in order for you and your furry, scaly or feathery friend.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 as the most pet-friendly city in the United States, based on a research study done by PetLab.

Factors such as number of dog parks per 100,000 residents, average cost of pet insurance and number of vet assistants and technicians per 1,000 jobs contributed to the rankings. Overall, PetLab analyzed 19 different factors in its study.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in the air quality index category and third in the percentage of veterinarians category.

The cities trailing just behind Colorado Springs were Madison, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon. No other cities in Colorado made the top 10.

You can read more about the study here.