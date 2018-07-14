ADOPTION FAIRS
9-Lives Rescue Inc. — Cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point; 591-4640; colorado9lives.com.
Colorado Greyhound Adoption — 1-3 p.m. Saturday , Petco, 1820A W. Uintah St.; Jane Troyer, 633-2524.
Four Paws Rescue — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1625 W. Uintah St.; 475-9274, wagnwash.com.
Look What the Cat Brought In — 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 2129 E. Boulder St.; lookwhatthecatbroughtin.org.
New Hope Rescue Inc. — Dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 1650 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; newhope rescue.homestead.com.
Animal Rescue — Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and small caged animals, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 3060 N. Powers Blvd.; 541-3099, saintanimalrescue.org.
Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation — Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wag N’ Wash, 1234 E. Woodmen Road; secondchance-arf.petfinder.com .
SLV Animal Welfare Society — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 5020 N. Nevada Ave.; 587-9663, woof@slvaws.org.
Wild Blue Animal Rescue & Sanctuary — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Petco, 9835 Prominent Point; 495-4337, wbars.org.
EVENTS
THROUGH JULY 31
Round Up for Freedom Service Dogs — To Freedom Service Dogs of America, Wash N’ Wag, 5830 Stetson Hills Blvd., 1625 W. Uintah St. and 1234 E. Woodmen Road. Round up to the nearest dollar at checkout; freedomservicedogs.org, wagnwash.com.
SATURDAY
Pints for Paws Brewfest — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill, 1653 Briargate Parkway, $25-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybh98jg3.
THURSDAY
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 3-6 p.m., Rock Bottom Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Shaggy (1367982) can’t wait to join your Mystery Incorporated family. This handsome, sweet guy can be shy when you first meet him. He is calm and sweet, but he loves walking in the park with his special people. He has lived with children. Adoption is $150.
He’s Sebastian (1370975), and he’s searching for his Ariel. This handsome sidekick might not break into song a lot, but he’ll be by your side through thick and thin and whatever life throws at you. Seems to get along well with other cats. Adoption is $85.
Rhianna (1370595) is very friendly and sweet, and she seems good with other pets as well, including the cats in the home of the person who found her. She can be a bit of an escape artist, but she can’t wait to join you for hiking, running, camping and all your summer activities.
He might have an unusual name, but Aloysius (1370421) will be a usual sight by your side. This handsome boy was rescued from a tree, and no owners came to claim him. He is looking for a loving home that will keep him safe for the rest of his days. Adoption is $50.