In response to an influx of cats, the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region is offering cat adoptions at 50% off through May 21.

The Humane Society currently has 240 cats when three months ago they had only 127, according to the Humane Society's Facebook post.

"That's 113 extra cats needing food, water, a warm place to stay, a sanitized kennel, a clean litterbox, enrichment, and love," they wrote in their post.

If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, you can view some of the available cats on their website.