Space at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region got a whole lot tighter after 132 pets were brought to the Colorado Springs location in the course of a single day last week.

The facility used its emergency shelter kennels for the 92 cats, 30 dogs and 10 other small animals after an influx of owners surrendered their pets, stray animals were found and transfers arrived from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Pueblo, Cody Costra, public relations manager for the Humane Society, said.

"Thursday was an alarming day for us," the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region posted on Facebook. "We don't see numbers like this every day."

Costra said the flurry of pets was triple the amount of drop-offs in a typical day, adding that the inundation was not due to a hoarding case but rather the accumulation of various drop-offs throughout the day.

Nothing was abnormal about the condition of any of the animals, Costra said.

The shelter is an open admission shelter and doesn't turn pets away, but seriously ill animals or animals with severe behavior problems may be humanely euthanized, according to the Humane Society's website. Animals are not euthanized to free up space, Costra said.

"Every pet gets taken care of," Costra said.

The animals are up for adoption and the Humane Society encouraged people to provide a donation to help the facility care for the extra animals. Adoption fees for cats age 1 and older are 50% off until Oct. 30. Visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region website at https://www.hsppr.org/ or visit the location at 610 Abbot Lane.