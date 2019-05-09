Peggy Shivers is an arts powerhouse.
The accomplished classical and jazz singer is the driving force behind a number of initiatives, including the Shivers Concert Series, which regularly brings classical and jazz musicians to town, and the Shiver African-American Historical and Cultural Collection, which she started with her late husband, Clarence Shivers, in 1993.
Peggy will be recognized as this year's Karen Possehl Women's Endowment Unstoppable Woman during the 15th annual Unstoppable Woman Luncheon at Gallogly Events Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Past winners include Mary Mashburn, Mary Lou Makepeace and Pam Shockley-Zalabak. The public is invited to the May 21 event. The deadline for reservations is Tuesday.
"I almost fell off my chair," said Peggy, 80. "I was absolutely shocked but thrilled and appreciative at the same time. I would never in a million years have expected that."
A KPWE board works to find women who make an impact through community involvement. They prioritize the qualities of leadership, drive and ability to follow a passion despite any difficulties that might arise.
"When Peggy came to the Springs, she really followed her passion for arts and African-American culture to bring those things to the Springs with her," said Brett Garman, an assistant director of development at UCCS. "Art is not always the way to making your fortune. But she took that as her passion and stopped at nothing to bring it to a lot of lives in the Springs."
The KPWE program, endowed in 1998 by Karen and Jim Possehl, has provided tuition assistance to women who have gone through personal adversity and seek to return to school as non-traditional students, usually after having been out of school for some time.
The program also matches students with community mentors and provides career-focused workshops and other opportunities. Eleven graduates will be recognized at this year's luncheon.