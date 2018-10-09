Colder weather is upon us, so the flu and other winter illnesses soon will follow.
Contrary to popular belief, the cold weather itself, or getting caught outside on a cold, rainy day, doesn’t make us sick. But certain viruses, including for the flu and common cold, seem to thrive in cool, dry winter air. People also spend more time indoors in winter, so they’re more often in close contact with objects and other people, both of which might harbor germs. And it’s a time when our bodies tend to get run down, because of darker days and longer nights, less vitamin D from sunshine, less activity and holiday exhaustion.
Children seem to bear the brunt of such illnesses, mainly because their immune systems are less developed and they’re in close contact with each other, sharing germs. But as pediatricians, we’re exposed to all kinds of germs year-round and are old pros at preventing and battling sickness. Here are some measures to help minimize the frequency and severity of those nasty illnesses.
Hand-washing: It seems ridiculously basic, but proper hand-washing really is the best defense against spreading germs. Encourage your kids to wash properly: Rinse, lather and scrub at least 20 seconds before a final rinse and drying with a clean towel or air. Make it fun by having them sing the ABCs or “Happy Birthday” song while washing. Help them until good hand hygiene is their habit. Washing with soap and water is better than using a hand sanitizer, but sanitizer is better than nothing, so keep it handy when you are out and about.
Vaccinations: Make sure your child’s vaccines are up to date, and get your annual flu shot. Vaccine-preventable illnesses aren’t very common, because vaccines have prevented many of them. So do your part and make sure your kids are up to date. That will not only keep your children healthy, but also protect those who can’t get vaccines because of chronic illness, disease or medications.
Keep those little hands away from faces: Kids touch a variety of fomites, objects such as clothes, towels and furniture that likely carry germs. Teach them to keep their hands away from their mouths and noses. Otherwise, they give germs direct entry to mucous membrane linings.
Sleep and nutrition: A good night’s sleep and healthy diet go a long way in preventing illnesses. Aim for kids, even teens, to get 10 hours of sleep a night. Streamline routines to maximize sleep and minimize wasted time that could be spent sleeping. A diet rich in whole foods, colorful fruits and veggies and free of processed junk food keeps your body healthy and strong enough to combat germs. It’s also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Vitamins, minerals and supplements: Certain vitamins, including D and C, as well as zinc and probiotics, have been shown to boost immunity and make for quicker recoveries from sickness. Check for the appropriate dosage and alert your pediatrician to what vitamins and supplements you give your child.
Kids still will get sick. They commonly experience some upper respiratory tract infection, with or without fever, several times per year.Call your doctor if your child is less than 3 months old and has a fever (temperature of 100.4 or higher) or if your older infant or child has a fever lasting more than three to four days, has difficulty breathing, can’t keep down liquids, is extremely fatigued, looks really sick or if you have concerns. If your child is requiring antibiotics multiple times per year, or needs to be hospitalized often, this needs to be further discussed and investigated with your pediatrician.