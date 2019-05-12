Leading a church can be difficult and stressful, and these strains also affect the wives and husbands of pastors.
“Ministry is a great and terrifying privilege,” said Brenda Maldonado, whose husband, Mike, is pastor of Colorado Springs Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1305 N. Union Blvd. “You get to see the most beautiful moments of people’s lives, their weddings and their child dedications. But you’re also there to deal with cases of abuse, marriages falling apart and deaths. It is a really heavy responsibility.”
Ministry also exposes spouses to pressure from people in the pews.
“As many church members as you have in church, that’s how many expectations there are of you,” said Maldonado, who was the only local pastor’s wife to respond to Gazette inquiries sent to half a dozen churches.
Sometimes church members make explicit their expectations for pastor spouses.
“I’ve been married and in ministry for 32 years,” she said, “and from Day 1, people in churches have tried to put me in different slots. But thankfully, I have a strong enough personality to say, ‘No thank you, that’s not my gift.’”
Maldonado’s gifts include teaching (she organized and led a nine-week Financial Peace University class at her church) and healing.
She’s a registered nurse who works at St. Francis Medical Center and volunteers to assist international organizations that help people hit by tragedy. She recently spent four weeks helping Samaritan’s Purse care for people in Mozambique displaced by Tropical Cyclone Idai.
When home, she focuses on creating a safe haven for her harried husband.
“Ministry is like social work; you deal with so much dysfunction in people’s lives,” she said. “So I work to create a home that’s a calm and peaceful place where Mike can feel safe, at peace and let his hair down.”
Challenges at church and home
In a 2017 survey on pastor spouses by the Southern Baptists’ Lifeway Research, most said ministry had a positive effect on their families.
But there were problems:
• 79% said they struggled with congregations that expect them to be “a model family.”
• 69% said they had “very few people” in whom they could confide about “the really important matters” in life.
• 24% said their children often don’t want to attend church.
Only 4% of pastor spouses in the survey were male, but the Rev. Bill Selby, an ordained Methodist minister and founder of the Center for Pastoral Effectiveness of the Rockies, serves many mainline congregations with female pastors and male spouses.
Nearly 1,000 clergy have attended retreats organized by the Center, which will host its next local retreat for clergy and spouses Aug 14-16 at the Franciscan Retreat Center at Mount St. Francis.
At one recent retreat, one man complained that his pastor wife showed more love to her church family than to him.
This husband had grown jealous watching his wife warmly engaging with church members as they exited the church. When he got home, he told her: “I would like some of that affection.”
Selby says such tensions are common.
“The struggle is to be connected to the church without being so enmeshed in it that you don’t know where you end and the church begins,” he said.
Another challenge: Many spouses work outside the home, so when a pastor changes churches, the spouse must restart a career in a new location.
“In the early ‘70s, a lot of spouses got more of their identity from being spouse of pastor,” said Selby. “Not now. Most spouses are professionals with lives and careers of their own.”
At one recent retreat, a pastor talked about how his wife had moved with him from church to church. But he promised it would be different.
“OK, the next move is yours,” he told her. “You tell me where you want to go, and I will find a church there.”
Fellow retreat participants, men and women, cried at the exchange.
Working it out
When John and Eunice McGarrahan graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois, both expected to be active in church work, but he entered active duty with the Army, and most of their ministry work was voluntary.
Later, Eunice received a call to ministry. Today she is pastor for adult education at First Presbyterian Church downtown, while he proofreads and offers occasional advice on her sermons.
“I am not surprised at being in the current situation,” said John, who has taught mathematics at the Air Force Academy. “I feel that all of our experiences together were appropriately preparatory for it. We take, as an article of faith, that God prepares his servants for the roles and missions he has for them.”
The McGarrahans are accustomed to navigating the complexities of congregational life.
“Some people seem to feel we are so busy that they don’t want to ‘bother us’ with an issue or problem that we’d be more than happy to engage,” he said. “On the other hand, some interject themselves in ways that come close to abusing privacy.”
But he has no regrets and suggests people interested in ministry test the waters.
“Be open, patient and flexible, and all of that will work out,” he said.
Melody Garcia of The Classical Academy contributed to this story.