The Holy Spirit’s arrival on the day of Pentecost was a major multicultural event. The New Testament book of Acts says the diverse crowd of people visiting Jerusalem from many lands heard and understood the same Gospel message.
“Parthians, Medes and Elamites; residents of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia, Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya near Cyrene; visitors from Rome, Cretans and Arabs — we hear them declaring the wonders of God in our own tongues!”
This event has a special meaning for pastor Brandon Cormier of Zeal Church, who will preach about Pentecost as churches around the globe celebrate Pentecost Sunday and the dramatic founding of the Christian church.
“I only see a diverse church in the book of Acts,” said Cormier in a recent interview. “I don’t see a racially homogenous church.”
For Cormier, Acts informed his ecclesiology and the design of Zeal, which launched in September 2020 and now attracts as many as 1,300 people of varied skin tones to its three Sunday morning services held at Creekside Event Center on Palmer Park Boulevard near North Academy Boulevard. (The church recently announced much of the former Macy’s building at The Citadel mall that will serve as its new home a year from now.)
Zeal’s first marketing slogan described the congregation as “Spirit-filled, diverse, and life-giving.” “Diversity is our responsibility,” Cormier said. “It’s not optional for us.”
Cormier believes the power of the Holy Spirit can help believers overcome the “shameful tragedy” that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. described on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 1960: that “11 o’clock on Sunday morning is one of the most segregated hours, if not the most segregated hour, in Christian America.”
Cormier says it’s not much different in some churches today, a time where political preachers and culture war battles over complex issues such as critical race theory can drive people of different races further apart.
Research shows that charismatic and Pentecostal churches, which emphasize the work of the Holy Spirit, are often more racially mixed than most churches. And at Zeal, you can see “red and yellow, black and white” people together, in the words of the old Sunday school song “Jesus Loves the Little Children.”
Cormier says that among those who have joined Zeal are interracial families who didn’t fit into either predominantly white or predominantly Black churches, as well as believers who have been turned off by the subtle or not-so-subtle racism of other churches.
A speaker and former pastor at New Life Church, a charismatic megachurch, Cormier believes that diverse churches serve as “outposts of heaven,” which according to the book of Revelation, will be a pretty diverse place, with its “great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb.”
His parents were leaders of a Black Baptist church in Louisiana and raised him in the faith, which he personally accepted as his own as a freshman in high school. A short time later, he experienced his “personal Pentecost,” experiencing the baptism of the Holy Spirit and praying in tongues, the spiritual gift that was unleashed on Pentecost.
“That flame that was ignited has never gone out,” he said.
Cormier isn’t the only local leader singing the praises of diversity. Clarence Shuler, who leads a Springs-based ministry called Building Lasting Relationships, has co-written a book on cross-cultural friendships with Gary Chapman, author of the bestselling “The 5 Love Languages.” Shuler, who is Black, and Chapman, who is white, have been friends for a half-century.
In the book, titled “Life-Changing Cross-Cultural Friendships: How You Can Help Heal Racial Divides, One Relationship At A Time,” Shuler and Chapman show how the simple art of building friendship can tear down walls of racism and fear, changing lives and our country for the better, and celebrating the diversity God created.