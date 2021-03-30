Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.