When I have leftover roasted vegetables, this frittata is sure to make an appearance at some point in the day, served hot for lunch or dinner or at room temperature for pop-in guests in the evening.
To make it, I give the vegetables a coarse chop and warm them in a skillet with sauteed onion and a smattering of whatever fresh herbs I also inevitably have left over. (If your roasted vegetables are already well seasoned, it is better to hold back on adding more herbs.) Then just pour a mixture of eggs and milk into the skillet and cook on the stovetop for about 10 minutes before sprinkling with cheese and broiling for a couple of minutes.
The frittata emerges from the oven puffed and golden — not feeling the least bit recycled, but rather like a whole new, wonderful dish.
Roasted Vegetable Frittata
6 to 7 servings
7 large eggs
1/4 cup low-fat milk (1 percent)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 small onion, cut into small dice
1 1/2 cups mixed roasted vegetables, coarsely chopped if large
1 1/2 teaspoons chopped hardy herbs, such as rosemary, sage and/or thyme
1/3 cup crumbled soft goat cheese (chevre) or feta cheese
Procedure:
Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
Heat the oil in a medium (10-inch) cast iron or ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are tender and beginning to brown. Stir in the roasted vegetables and the herbs, and cook for about 2 minutes until warmed through.
Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables in the skillet, covering them evenly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until the egg mixture has set around the edges but is still liquidy in the center.
Meanwhile, position an oven rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler element; preheat the broiler.
Scatter the cheese evenly across the surface of the eggs. Transfer to the oven; broil for about 2 minutes, until the surface is set and golden brown.
Let the frittata rest for a minute or two before slicing into wedges of equal size. Serve warm, or at room temperature.
Nutrition information per serving (based on 7): 130 calories, 8 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 195 mg cholesterol, 320 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar.