We have an important alert for parents, grandparents and caregivers: Consumer Reports is urging everyone to stop using inclined sleepers and crib bumpers right away.

Last month, President Biden signed the "Safe Sleep for Babies Act" into law, which prohibits companies from manufacturing and selling the products. The new law technically goes into effect at the end of the year, but experts recommend you stop using them right away. I talked with Consumer Reports about what you need to know.

“It’s a very big deal that President Biden signed this bill into law, especially when considering how unsafe they are for infant sleep and have been linked to more than 200 reported deaths,” said Oriene Shin, the policy counsel and product safety expert with Consumer Reports.

“In April 2019, Consumer Reports first revealed that dozens of deaths were tied to infant inclined sleep products, including the Fisher Price Rock N’ Play. What came out of that report was that the incline itself was hazardous to babies and put them in a position where they would either roll over or their head would bend down to the point where they would asphyxiate and not be able to breathe.

"So after that, about a week later we saw a recall of the Fisher Price Rock N’ Play and later discovered that it wasn’t just dozens of deaths, but over 100 infants who had died in incline sleepers."

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines say infants should sleep alone on their back on a firm flat surface. There should be no extra padding or loose objects, like pillows, blankets or toys in the crib.

“This law takes away two products that were confusing parents for years and really putting babies at risk for years,” said Shin. “The parents I work with have been just tireless advocates, and they’ve really been a main motivator for me over the last two-and-a-half, three years, working on this bill. It’s such a critical thing to see happen and I’ve heard from parents who say this is a relief and that their children are looking down and applauding this change.”

Consumer Reports says you should put your baby to sleep in a product like a bassinet, crib or play yard that complies with the new requirements, and ask your pediatrician if you need help with your infant sleeping.