Furniture companies will need to comply with a new federal law to prevent tip-overs. Consumer Reports said the STURDY Act will help prevent deaths and injuries for kids. I talked with the experts about what you should know before you buy new furniture.

"The federal safety standard for dressers and similar clothing storage furniture goes into effect on Sept. 1,” said Gabe Knight, the safety policy advocate with Consumer Reports. “So, what this means is after Sept. 1, dressers and similar products manufactured in the U.S., or made abroad to be sold in the U.S., will have to meet rigorous safety standards that simulate real-world use.

"The testing criteria to meet that standard must account for any impact on dresser stability that results from placement on carpet, multiple drawers being opened at once, drawers with items in them, such as the weight that is produced from clothing, and it must (account) for the weight of children up to 60 pounds, as well as the dynamic force they create when they interact with a dresser, such as attempting to climb or hang from it."

Sadly, several children have died over the past two decades from furniture tip-overs.

"According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, well over 200 people have died from dresser and clothing storage furniture tipping over on to them from January 2000 to April 2022,” said Knight. “Approximately 5,300 people are sent to the emergency department every year following these types of incidents. While unstable dressers can tip over onto anyone, the vast majority of fatal incidents involve young children.

“In May, a 3-year-old little boy was killed and in July, two little girls under age 2 were killed. It's very likely that many close-call incidents go unreported."

How can parents make sure the furniture they are buying is compliant?

"It is very important to know that there will still be noncompliant furniture, noncompliant dressers, sold after Sept. 1. Many retailers and manufacturers will have back-stock inventory that does not meet the safety standard,” said Knight. “So parents when shopping should ask retailers and manufacturers when the dresser was made, when it was manufactured. If it's after Sept. 1, it must be compliant with the law. Parents should ask if it meets the ASTM 2023 standard, which is the standard that will become mandatory.

"There's a lot of ways manufacturers are finding ways to meet this,” Knight said. “Some are installing interlock devices, some are adding weight to the back, and some are creating a wider base. There's all sorts of innovative designs that can be employed to meet the standard.

"For an added level of safety, Consumer Reports still advises parents and caregivers to anchor furniture to protect young children in the home," Knight said. "Under the law, anchoring kits, or anti-tip devices are required to be included with furniture within the scope of the law, and we strongly encourage parents to use those."

Consumer Reports has an instructional video called "How to Anchor Furniture to Help Prevent Tip-Overs," which provides step by step instructions for parents and caregivers to follow.

