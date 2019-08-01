Several downtown Colorado Springs streets will be closed Friday for the Ride for the Brand Cattle Drive that kicks off the annual Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo.
Though the free event starts at noon, Tejon Street will be closed from Monument and Dale streets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the westbound lanes of Vermijo Street between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will also be closed.
The city said in a news release Thursday that attendees are encouraged to utilize public parking garages.
