Today we offer some food finds with health benefits and good flavors that will appeal especially to those following a Paleo diet — a high-protein, high-fiber weight loss plan — but also to anyone interested in foods with these qualities.
I’ve become smitten with Bubba’s Fine Foods, a Loveland company that claims to be a pioneer in Paleo snacks. They hooked me on Nana Chips, which are extra-crunchy kettle-cooked chips made with green bananas. Because of the spices used and the fact that green bananas are barely sweet, the chips taste nothing like bananas. I’m especially addicted to Blazing Buffalo ‘Nana chips.
I keep their Righteous Ranch and Smoky Chipotle BBQ snack mixes on hand too. They contain pecans, cashews and dried green bananas. All the mixes are zesty, perfect for a midafternoon pick-me-up or to take on hikes.
Paleo diners also will appreciate the UnGranolas, which contain no oats. They are low-glycemic and filled with crunchy almonds, coconut flakes and cashews. I’ve had them in yogurt and straight from the bag. How can you go wrong with flavors such as Bourbon Vanilla, Uber Chocolate and Cinn-Ful Apple?
All of Bubba’s products are grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO and free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings. Shop for them at Natural Grocers, Sprouts Farmers Market Whole Foods Market and King Soopers.
Paleo eaters love their grass-fed meat, but they also love the broth that results from simmering the meat bones, which pulls out the nutritious collagen, proteins and amino acids. It tastes delicious on its own or can be used in place of broth or stock in recipes, adding more nutrition. But bone broth takes a lot of time to make — 20-plus hours.
Say hello to Zoup! Good, Really Good Broth. For the Paleo crowd, chicken and beef bone broth are available. If you lean toward the vegetarian lifestyle, there’s veggie broth. For those going Paleo, the long simmering chore is done for you. I really like that the broth comes in 31-ounce jars, which makes a pot of soup in a snap. There’s plenty of rich sauce to dress up with veggies and leftover meat for a quick supper. You also can get a low-sodium version. I find my jars of Zoup! bone broth at Safeway.
