After years in the family paint business, leftover cans of the colorful stuff had piled up.
Kevin Callaway, who was running professional paint crews in the Denver area by the time he was a teenager, decided to dispose of the paint, which had piled up enough to fill a warehouse. But he couldn’t find anywhere to sell or donate it. He even tried Craigslist with no luck.
“What do you do with leftover paint?” Callaway said. “At the time, there was nothing. There were no options, other than the landfill.”
He came up with a solution: Recycling the paint. He mixed all the similar colors together, filtered and cleaned the paint and was able to sell it at a very competitive price.
He started a new company around the idea. It’s called GreenSheen Paint.
Ten years later, this company recycles around 15 million pounds of paint annually. GreenSheen has facilities in Denver, Seattle and Phoenix. In the Colorado Springs area, GreenSheen is sold at several Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations. And you can find a place to drop off leftover paint at paintcare.org.
Callaway says his is one of the largest paint recyclers in the world. He’s just happy to offer an alternative to filling landfills with paint.
“I just want people to know they don’t have to throw their paint in the trash,” he said. “They can do something better with it.”