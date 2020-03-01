Want to view a snow-swept Rocky Mountain National Park? Want to gain some knowledge while doing so?
Guided snowshoeing tours with the Rocky Mountain Conservancy might be for you.
The park’s nonprofit steward is offering four-hour treks this month geared toward kids and families. Nature experts will lead the way through powdery forests and speak on how plants and animals adapt and thrive at altitude in the cold.
The 4-mile hike promises peak views and a frozen waterfall. The Conservancy classifies the trip as moderate and “perfect for beginners who want to try snowshoeing.”
Trips are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday and again March 28. Adults $10, kids 13 and younger free. Snowshoes included. Advance registration required: https://rmconservancy.org/upcoming-events/