Last year, Spencer McKee found himself atop one of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks when a stranger called him out.
“You write a lot about death,” the woman said on the summit of Mount Belford.
As director of content and operations of OutThere Colorado, the online publishing platform housed under The Gazette company, McKee does write a lot about death. Whitewater drownings. Falls from cliffs. Skiing disasters.
McKee started his case to the stranger: “The reason we write about death is because we want to make sure we’re keeping people safe and we’re giving people these examples,” he recalls saying, before the woman politely waved him off.
“She was like, ‘Well, yeah, I’m on a search and rescue team, and we actually always talk about your articles and appreciate it.’”
It was a moment of sweet relief for McKee, who oversees a brand name that has become more and more recognizable since The Gazette took Out There from print to the web 10 summers ago.
McKee’s partner, Breanna Sneeringer, has also met strangers from the familiar orange logo stickered onto gear.
“If you say OutThere Colorado, people immediately get excited,” she says.
As suggested by a recent award: the outdoor publication of the year, as voted on by the people and announced by the Outdoor Media Summit.
OutThereColorado.com attracts more than a million visitors every month. Many come through Facebook, where OTC counts 300,000-plus followers.
And while they click on articles about death, they also click on ones giving up-to-the-minute updates on traffic jams in ski country, for example. Others provide the latest on wildfires and big storms. Or reports on animal-human interactions.
There are plenty of articles about ghost towns and other curious parts of Colorado history. There are lists suggesting your best bets for aspen leaf peeping and wildflower viewing, and in-depth descriptions of some of the state’s hidden gems.
Like news about death, word of those hidden gems also tends to invite “negative backlash,” says McKee, who specializes in viral content, with a master’s in media, technology and society from Purdue University. But, similarly, there’s an opportunity for education, he says.
People will always seek the hidden gems, he explains, finding them on the internet one way or another. If it’s through OutThere Colorado, they’re likely to also see a note about Leave No Trace ethics.
“Hopefully we can develop our online presence to a point where they’re finding the content they want, but we also know on our website we can give them that safety piece and environmental messaging as well,” McKee says.
OTC has shifted shapes in its virtual decade. Just a few years ago, the thought was for the site to be an adventure encyclopedia of sorts, “a Yelp for the outdoors,” says McKee, who came onboard in 2016.
The encyclopedia concept was at the beginning, too, says Nathan Van Dyne, an early player who is now features editor at The Gazette.
“It quickly became apparent to us that it was a news site, much like it is today,” he says.
And much like then, the “key to success” is the same, Van Dyne says. “It’s the people behind it, who are as passionate about the outdoors as anyone out there.”
Sneeringer says her love for Colorado has only deepened since she joined OTC in the fall of 2018. She moved here from the East Coast, where she’d lived all her life.
When she came west, “every weekend I was like, ‘What mountain can I climb? Where can I go camping?’” she says.
Most weekends, McKee is seen climbing some crag or riding some singletrack. He might just write about it, too.
“I like trying to inspire people to enjoy the same things that I’ve enjoyed,” he says.