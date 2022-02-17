A Colorado Springs-based hub for outdoor news and features is once again a winner in a busy field.
OutThere Colorado was named best blog in a poll by Outdoor Media Summit, the organization annually celebrating content creators across the national industry. OutThere Colorado, which shares a parent company with The Gazette, received more votes than 24 other sites that were nominated.
The honor "helps to show our team that we're doing something right," said Spencer McKee, OTC's director of content and operations. "It's motivating."
The award follows a recent string of others for the brand that was conceived in 2010.
Last year, OTC was heralded best local website in the Local Media Digital Innovation Awards. The Society for Features Journalism also recognized the website in 2021. At the Outdoor Media Summit in 2020, OTC won outdoor publication of the year.
The accolades have come as OTC's reach has expanded. People turned to outtherecolorado.com more than 40 million times last year, McKee said.
"I think the coolest thing about OutThere Colorado is how the brand can help educate the public in regard to outdoor recreation safety and best practices," he said. "While someone might not actively seek out something 'boring' like safety information before going on an adventure, our team works to include this information in our regular content so that the public is learning skills that could save a life while consuming news they would regularly seek out. Similarly, when we cover a trail or natural spot, we're always sure to include information about how to be a responsible trail-goer."
Outdoor Media Summit's 2022 gathering is set for Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Lake Tahoe.