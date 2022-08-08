Many agencies and individuals took to social media to offer condolences after the Sunday shooting death of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery.

Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was killed after responding to a shooting in Security-Widefield. A woman also was killed and the alleged shooter, John Paz, died of a self-inflicted shooting, Colorado Springs police said.

With a heavy heart, I join all of CO in mourning @EPCSheriff Andrew Peery's tragic death. The 6 yr veteran made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Join me in prayer for his family, our law enforcement officers & their families. We will always stand with #TheThinBlueLine. https://t.co/Dz82pvBCGk — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) August 8, 2022

Deputy Andrew Peery died in the line of duty protecting the El Paso County community. Colorado will never forget his bravery and commitment to service.Susan and I are thinking of Deputy Peery's family and loved ones. https://t.co/0BlddfxYwE — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) August 8, 2022

Our broken hearts are with the @EPCSheriff and the blood and blue family of fallen Deputy Peery. EOW watch, sir. pic.twitter.com/Z2epKyzLfi — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) August 8, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with @EPCSheriff. RIP brother https://t.co/HHQCoeQAm7 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Andrew Peery family and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/JeGjJI9BVb — El Paso County, Colorado (@epcpio) August 8, 2022

We express our heartfelt condolences to our law enforcement family at the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and fellow deputies of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery. Thank you Deputy Peery for your service and sacrifice. https://t.co/dx0HEh1Sap — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) August 8, 2022

My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others.https://t.co/q0EfufRX3z — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 8, 2022

Our thoughts are with the @EPCSheriff and the family and friends of Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. We are keeping you all in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/dGUL2Wj1or — Colorado DOC (@Colorado_DOC) August 8, 2022

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with @EPCSheriff Our condolences to the friends, families and loved ones of the fallen officer. We are with you. pic.twitter.com/HLMYetlZin — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) August 8, 2022

Statement from Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez on the Officer-Involved Shooting“Finding the right words to describe the tragedy that took place yesterday is impossible." (1/6) pic.twitter.com/0dmjyjO57T — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 8, 2022

Our hearts are with the family of Deputy Peery and all of our brothers and sisters at @EPCSheriff this morning. We honor Deputy Peery’s life and sacrifice for his community. Thank you for your service Deputy. We have the watch from here. https://t.co/pkUpbh9x9f — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) August 8, 2022