Some recreation advocates want to see the dust wiped off a document proposing new trails in a popular retreat in Colorado Springs' mountains.
An El Paso County contractor in 2019 provided a blueprint for about 8 more miles of trail in Jones Park. That would more than double the current mileage in the 1,200 acres popularly reached from North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
Some of those trail concepts were included in the county's draft master plan released in 2020. A final plan has stalled.
"There really isn't a reason to move forward," said Cory Sutela, executive director of mountain biking group Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates.
He and partners with the Colorado Motorcycle Trail Riders Association — who cherish access to Trail 667, also known as Cap'n Jacks — have recently been pushing commissioners to direct the parks department to prioritize adding trails in Jones Park.
"This is hugely important," said the motorcycle association's Mark Reimler. "Just to be able to disperse the users, because there's so many users in this one little section."
In a statement to The Gazette, the county said it "will take some time to ensure we are providing a balanced approach to addressing community recreational needs, while providing responsible land stewardship."
Jones Park has long been at the center of controversy for its place in the middle of recreation and conservation demands.
Surrounded by U.S. Forest Service land, the county took ownership of the property in 2015 amid contentious, multi-agency talks to close and reroute trails away from Bear Creek at a time the watershed was thought to be the only wild home of a reproducing strain of greenback cutthroat trout. Away from hatcheries, the official state fish was recently found to be reproducing in Herman Gulch.
"It is good (Bear Creek's trout) are no longer the last reproducing population, but they are still incredibly important," Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Cory Noble said last month at a trails symposium celebrating work in the watershed.
The Jones Park draft master plan stalled around the time CPW reported "a troubling decline" of fish in the watershed. That was as county officials expressed their priority to work on the rerouted Trail 667, which showed signs of eroding and potentially contributing harmful rock and soil build-up in the stream.
Maintenance continues to be a priority. The county this summer ordered a $33,000 job for grading and construction along the trail aimed at erosion mitigation.
To halt additional trail building for the sake of maintenance is "preposterous," Sutela said. "No. 1, because you'll never be done with maintenance. No. 2, there's no reason you couldn't do them side by side through OHV grants."
The state's motorized trail grant program funded the recent maintenance and, advocates say, could pay for one trail proposed for all user groups. It's the longest of the proposals at 2.68 miles, a loop connecting Trail 667 and Pipeline Trail.
Reimler sees it looping away from the watershed. "It's a no brainer," he said.
At last month's trails symposium, Forest Service biologist Janelle Valladares said user-made "rogue" trails threatened the watershed. "Every year there are more trails that pop up, purpose-built downhill trails," she said.
Sutela is of the mind that could be helped if desirable trails were provided.
"I've talked to communities around the state who say once they put in the facilities really needed, rogue trail construction went to zero," he said.