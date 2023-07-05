Campgrounds are closing and other facilities are impacted at Colorado's busiest state park due to a water pipe burst, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday.

Staff detected the leak in the pipeline, which feeds two water towers serving Lake Pueblo State Park, below Pueblo Dam on Monday, the department said in a Twitter post.

The park's visitor center, north and south shore marinas, facilities along the swim beach and Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS) Inspection and Decontamination sites are affected, CPW said.

The park is also not accepting new reservations for any of its six campgrounds until "at least" July 12, CPW said. Portable toilets are being distributed to campers and other visitors already in the park.

Any boat still needing an ANS inspection must be serviced elsewhere before entering the park. There is also no water available for showers, dump stations or other uses, the park said.

While repairs have begun, Park Manager Joe Stadterman said, visitors and campers are encouraged to limit any remaining water use to prevent a "complete loss" of water.