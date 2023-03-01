A new initiative seeks to identify problems and solutions regarding Colorado's biggest mountains.

Nonprofit steward Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has called it "a visioning effort designed to produce a statewide plan" for the peaks that have seen record visitation in recent years, according to CFI data.

By involving federal, state and local land managers along with several other groups and concerned individuals, the idea is "to meet sustainability, resource protection and outdoor recreation goals," as described by National Forest Foundation, a CFI partner. That, the organization says on its website, "will require a unified, coordinated and ambitious approach that will help prepare for implementation."

The first step is an online survey seeking attitudes, observations and opinions from a broad base.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

It seeks to understand the biggest worries regarding access and the high-alpine environment. The survey asks about ideas such as additional rangers, improved parking, more facilities like bathrooms, more or less campsites and more or less management strategies like permits and fees. Other questions regard funding. Who should pay for upkeep, education programs and construction projects? Would hikers be willing to pay?

The initiative comes at a contentious time for the 14ers, when Quandary Peak has been subject to reservations and other highly-trafficked summiting paths have increasingly been the concern of law enforcement, first-responders and private landowners. Questions have emerged, too, regarding 14er names and their lack of respect for Indigenous people. Initiative organizers have stated their aim to "learn from people and communities that have been historically underrepresented in the 14er stewardship and recreation community."

Also in conjunction with Envision Chaffee County — a collaboration rooted in the county with a high concentration of 14ers — the initiative launched via a grant through Great Outdoors Colorado's Centennial Program. That's a program said to invest "in high-value, once-in-a-generation visions and projects."

To take the survey and keep up to date on regional forums, go to: https://bit.ly/3IR0xRr